Twitter +4.3% amid new bullishness at Citron

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is up 4.3% to two-week highs after another bullish note from Citron Research, which has whipsawed positions a few times this year.

The social media firm "has hit a level of relevancy as never before. With privacy concerns in its rear view & execution on all fronts -- Citron expects new highs," the firm tweets to promote a new report.

Those privacy concerns led Citron to produce a short note in March, saying "Wait until the Senate hears Twitter's hidden secret." Twitter was most vulnerable to privacy regulation among the social media firms, Citron said.

That followed a sell-off of a long position in February after going long on speculation of a buyout from the likes of Tencent.

Andrew Left's firm now has a one-year price target of $52, implying 55% upside.