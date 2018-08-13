Achaogen continues slide, down 9%

Achaogen (AKAO -9.2% ) is down on modestly higher volume. Shares have lost almost 60% of their value since touching $13.48 on June 21, the day after launching ZEMDRI (plazomicin) for the treatment of adults with complicated urinary tract infections and five days before announcing a restructuring.

At the end of June, it had $100.5M in quick assets. Operations consumed $89.1M in H1.

On page 32 of its Q2 report, the company says it plans to raise additional capital, equity or debt or other, to support the commercialization of ZEMDRI and it ongoing R&D activities.

Previously: Achaogen restructures, shakes up management (July 26)