eXp World Holdings down 2.9% despite strong Q2 results

eXp World Holdings (EXPI -2.9% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 234.9% Y/Y to $130.5M.

Gross margin declined 127 bps to 9.5%.

Adj. EBITDA significantly increased to $3.4M.

Cash flow from operations was $8.6M (+1620% Y/Y).

Residential transaction sides closed was 19,903 (+214% Y/Y).

Residential transaction volume closed was $5.3B (+251% Y/Y).

Agent count was 11,856 (+203%Y/Y).

“We received a number of industry honors this quarter due to our amazing agents as they continue to deliver top production numbers, including this quarter’s record transaction and volume levels,” said eXp World Holdings CEO, Chairman and Founder Glenn Sanford.

