Turkish lira woes spill over to other emerging-market ETFs

The plummeting Turkish lira is taking a toll on many emerging markets, underscoring the higher risk of investing in markets where the value of their currency can be vulnerable.

The Turkish lira falls 6.8% against the U.S. dollar, now trading for 6.9 lira to the dollar. Year-to date, it's down 45% against the U.S. dollar. The stronger the dollar, the more difficult it can be for countries with dollar-denominated debt to pay the interest on their debt.

The iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR -10.3% ) Emerging Markets ETFs has fallen as much as 11% Monday and as much as 32% since July 31.

Other emerging market ETFs on the downswing Monday are VanEck Vectors Indonesia ETF (IDX -3.7% ), Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT -2.5% ), Invesco India ETF (PIN -1.6% ), and iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (EZA -2% ).

