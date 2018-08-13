Bayer drops to five-year low on Roundup verdict, sinks Scotts Miracle-Gro

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY -10.4% ) plunges as much as 14% to a five-year low in the wake of a California's jury award of $289M to a man with terminal cancer, which could be the first of potentially thousands of U.S. lawsuits alleging the company failed to warn of the cancer risks of glyphosate-based weedkillers including its Roundup brand.

“While an appeal is certain and may indeed likely result in the penalty being moderated at a minimum if not reversed altogether, a large number of similar pending cases will now likely multiply,” Barclays analysts write, warning of a "litigious headache" for Bayer.

Berenberg's Alistair Campbell says resolving the issue could cost Bayer $5B, citing a rough estimate based on a past product liability settlements such as Merck’s $4.9B settlement over the Vioxx painkiller or Bayer’s $4.2B total settlement over the Baycol cholesterol drug.

But J.P. Morgan's Richard Vosser reiterates Bayer as an Outperform, viewing today's selloff as "significantly overdone" with the potential for the verdict to be overturned on appeal and for the damage amount to be greatly reduced.