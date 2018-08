As usual, U.S. equity markets had mostly been ignoring declines - some rather large - across the globe today. But the price of oil (NYSEARCA:USO) has sunk 2% in the last few minutes, taking the energy sector (XLE -0.7% ) with it. That's brought the Dow and S&P 500 modestly into the red, and the Nasdaq back to flat.

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, VDE, DWT, ERX, OIH, SCO, BNO, DBO, ERY, DIG, UGA, BGR, DTO, FENY, USL, IYE, DUG, FIF, DNO, OLO, RYE, PXJ