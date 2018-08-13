Needham lowers Determine target; DTRM -17.6%

Needham lowers its Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) price target by $4 to $3 compared to Friday’s closing price of $1.19.

Rating maintained at Buy.

Analyst Scott Berg cites Q1 results that came in below the firm’s estimates as the timing of several deals were pushed into Q2.

Berg likes the new sales changes but takes a conservative stance as to when that can positively impact deal flow.

Determine shares are down 17.6% to $0.98.

