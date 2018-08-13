Tax reform and strong job market lifts U.S. retail sales forecast: NRF

The National Retail Federation on Monday raised its 2018 U.S. retail sales (ex- automobiles, gasoline stations and restaurants) forecast to raise a minimum of 4.5% Y/Y from the prior growth of 3.8%-4.4%, citing higher wages, gains in disposable income and a strong job market that have boosted consumer spending.

The unemployment is at its lowest in 50 years and industrial production is growing at some of the fastest rates for 20 years, helping U.S. consumer sentiment rise to multi-decade highs.

NRF, however, cautioned that the tariff war between United States and China could lead to a rise in prices of day-to-day goods and a rise in global oil prices could dampen consumer confidence during the rest of the year.

Source: Investing.com