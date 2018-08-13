Caspian Sea nations advance toward settlement on oil and gas reserves

Leaders of five Caspian Sea countries - Russia, Kazakhstan, Iran, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan - signed an agreement over the weekend that aims to settle a longstanding dispute over ownership of oil and gas reserves on the water.

Caspian reserves as of 2012 were estimated at 48B barrels of oil and 292T cf of natural gas, indicating that the deal could spark a surge in exploration and the construction of new pipelines in the area.

The Caspian sea holds Kazakhstan’s giant Kashagan oil field, the world’s most expensive oil project with costs of $50B-plus since 2000 - with shareholders including Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Total (NYSE:TOT) and Eni (NYSE:E) - as well as Azerbaijan’s largest natural gas field, the BP-operated Shah Deniz gas field.