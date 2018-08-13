More on Wilmar International's Q2 results

Wilmar International (OTCPK:WLMIF) reported Q2 revenue growth of 1.9% Y/Y to $10.8B and a tenfold increase in the core net profit to $351.8M (+875% Y/Y). The increase was attributed to strong performance from the Oilseeds & Grains and Tropical Oils segments.

Tropical oils segment: Revenue $4.17B (-4% Y/Y); Sales volumes 5.6M metric tons (-3.5% Y/Y), production yield for plantation 5.8 metric tons (+11% Y/Y), production of fresh fruits bunches 1,081,425 MT (+5% Y/Y). The pretax profit was $154.9M (+165% Y/Y).

Oil seeds & grains segment: Revenue $5.3B (+22% Y/Y); Sales volumes 7.5M MT (+12% Y/) with consumer products t 1.2M MT (+7% Y/Y). Pretax profit of $290.2M (+381% Y/Y).

Sugar segment: Revenue $1.2B (-36% Y/Y); Sales volumes 2.8M MT (-11% Y/Y) and pretax loss of $46.2M compared to $106.8M a year ago.

Q2 EBITDA increased by 118% Y/Y to $699.5M and margin improved by 345 bps to 6.5%.

Net cash flow generated from operating activities $787M compared to $396M a year ago and FCF of $79M compared to $282M a year ago.

