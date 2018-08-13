Citigroup's credit-card chief Linville to exit: American Banker

Citigroup's (C -0.8% ) Judson Linville, who headed the world's largest portfolio of credit-card loans, is leaving the bank as it merges its credit-card business with its wealth and retail units in the U.S., American Banker reports, citing an internal memo.

Earlier this year, Citi said branded card revenue will probably be unchanged; that falls short of its prediction last year that revenue from branded cards would rise about 3% a year from 2017 to 2020.

David Chubak, who leads retail banking globally, will also run the bank's global consumer-lending business, according to the memo by global consumer bank head, Stephen Bird.

Anand Selva, who currently leads Citi's consumer business in Asia, will now be charged with combining the U.S.'s credit card, retail banking, and wealth management under one organization.

Previously: Citigroup slips after Q2 revenue misses; consumer, institutional falls from Q1 (July 13)