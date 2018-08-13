Sysco +7% post Q4 earnings beat

Sysco (SYY +7.2% ) rose by 7% after its Q4 earnings edges past estimates.

Q4 sales of $15.3B (+6.2% Y/Y); gross profit of $2.9B (+5.7%); operating income of $687.7M (+23.2%) and adj. operating income of $771.2M (+15.7%).

FY18 sales of $58.7B (+6.1%); gross profit of $11.1B (+5%); operating income of $2.3B (13.4%) and adj. operating income of $2.5B (+8.4%).

CEO Tom Bené; "..As we head into fiscal 2019, we remain confident in our ability to profitably grow the business and accomplish our objectives”

