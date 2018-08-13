CNBC: Diebold Nixdorf hires advisers for sale

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) has hired Credit Suisse and Evercore to seek a potential sale, according to CNBC sources.

The advisers will help identify potential buyers with a focus on private-equity firms and NCR.

Diebold recently forecasted lower-than-expected EBITDA and revealed it would use cash on hand and its revolving credit line to acquire $160M in Wincor Nixdorf shares.

Diebold bought Wincor in 2016 but not all of the shareholders tendered the offer. At the end of July, Diebold only held 77% of outstanding shares.

Diebold shares are up 14.7% to $4.48.

