Argentinian peso drops 3.2% after central bank hikes rate by 500 basis points

The Argentinian peso falls 3.2% after the country's central bank unexpectedly boosts its benchmark 7-day Leliq rate to 45% and says it will keep it at that level until at least October.
Year-to-date the Argentinian peso has fallen almost 39%.
The government also canceled its daily dollar auction. In addition, it said it will gradually eliminate its holdings of short-term notes.
The decision is the fourth unexpected rate increase this year in response to inflation that won't slow.
The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) is down almost 4% in early afternoon trading in New York.
Notable ADRs: BBFA Banco Frances SA (BFR -8.1%), Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (GGAL -5.5%), Banco Macro (BMA -8.5%), Loma Negra (LOMA -3.8%), Grupo Supervielle (SUPV -9.8%), Petrobras Argentina (PZE), Telecom Argentina (TEO -2.2%), Tenaris (TS -2%), Ternium (TX -2.1%), Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS -9%).
