Argentinian peso drops 3.2% after central bank hikes rate by 500 basis points

The Argentinian peso falls 3.2% after the country's central bank unexpectedly boosts its benchmark 7-day Leliq rate to 45% and says it will keep it at that level until at least October.

Year-to-date the Argentinian peso has fallen almost 39%.

The government also canceled its daily dollar auction. In addition, it said it will gradually eliminate its holdings of short-term notes.

The decision is the fourth unexpected rate increase this year in response to inflation that won't slow.

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) is down almost 4% in early afternoon trading in New York.

Notable ADRs: BBFA Banco Frances SA (BFR -8.1% ), Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (GGAL -5.5% ), Banco Macro (BMA -8.5% ), Loma Negra (LOMA -3.8% ), Grupo Supervielle (SUPV -9.8% ), Petrobras Argentina (PZE), Telecom Argentina (TEO -2.2% ), Tenaris (TS -2% ), Ternium (TX -2.1% ), Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS -9% ).

