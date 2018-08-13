Investors not enamored with Alnylam's pricing strategy with Onpattro; shares down 8%

The FDA approval of RNAi therapeutic ONPATTRO (patisiran) for hATT-stoked rally in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY -8.2% ) is a memory. Shares jumped over 3% on the news but are down today on over four times normal volume.

Investors appear to lack confidence in its pricing approach. List is $450K with a net of $345K for discounts and rebates. In addition, the company is negotiating value-based contracts with leading health insurers, already reaching agreement in principle with Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. These agreements feature tiered payments based on the ability of the medication to deliver the expected clinical outcomes. The better and more consistent the outcome, the higher the level of payment.