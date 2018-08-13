ViaSat rebounds 4.3% as Needham looks for better margins

Rebounding from a Friday drop of 17% , ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) is up 4.3% amid a note from Needham looking for better margins and "sharply ramping" EBITDA.

Shares tumbled after the company posted a wider loss and what many saw as disappointing subscriber data.

"The Consumer sub adds and outlook were disappointing, but we think can be mostly offset by higher ARPU," writes Needham's Richard Valera. He's Buy rated but has trimmed the price target to $70, from $74, now implying 12.7% upside. (h/t Bloomberg)

Previously: ViaSat slides 17% after loss, sub letdown (Aug. 10 2018)