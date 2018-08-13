AP report: Google stores user location data without permission

Google (GOOG)(GOOGL) stores user location data even when the features are turned off in the privacy settings, according to a new AP report.
Google Maps, for example, continues to grab info when a user even opens the app and the automatic weather updates on Android phones give an approximation of user location.
Google statement to the AP: “We provide clear descriptions of these tools, and robust controls so people can turn them on or off, and delete their histories at any time.”
