Private equity firms now looking to build lending business: Wall Street Journal

Private equity firms, taking in piles of cash from investors searching for higher yields, are venturing into lending and financing deals that some banks won't touch, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Nonbanks, many of which are private-equity firms, had more than $500B worth of loans to midsize companies at the end of last year, up from about $300B in 2012, private-equity firm Ares Management (ARES +0.4% ) estimates.

In April, KKR (KKR -1.2% ) and FS Investments (FSIC +1.7% ) formed a partnership to create the largest business-development company platform, an investment vehicle dedicated to make business loans.

Blackstone (BX -0.7% ) and Carlyle Group (CG -0.4% ) plan to raise billions of dollars for business lending. Apollo Global Management (APO -1.3% ) and entities affiliated with it have been acquiring and expanding lenders to broaden its access to deals.

By getting into direct-lending--making loans to companies and keeping the loans on their books--is another way that private-equity firms are edging in on banks' turf, WSJ reports.

