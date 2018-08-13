Harley-Davidson teed up as political hot potato

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) sits right smack in the middle of a Senate race in Wisconsin after President Trump doubled down on his calls to boycott Harley-Davidson (HOG -4.2% ) via Twitter.

GOP U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson argued against a boycott of the Milwaukee-based company, while Governor Scott Walker and Nicholson primary opponent state Sen. Leah Vukmi have yet to go public with their comments.

Harley is shifting production out of the U.S. due to higher costs associated with tariffs and increasing demand in some international markets.