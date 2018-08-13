Tapestry earnings preview

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) reports FQ4 earnings before the bell tomorrow.

Analysts expect the company to report revenue of $1.47B for the quarter and EPS of $0.57.

Comparable sales growth for the Coach brand is expected to be up 2.3%, while a 7.2% comp decline is seen for the Kate Spade business.

Gross margin is anticipated to arrive at 66.6% of sales and operating margin of 15.5% is expected.

Investors may take their cues from Tapestry's full-year guidance. FY19 revenue of $6.1B and EPS of $2.84 are the marks to watch.

Options volatility implies a move up or down in Tapestry's of about 8% after earnings are disclosed.