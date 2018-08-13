Saudi sovereign fund weighs increased Tesla stake

Saudi officials have increased their discussions about taking a larger stake in Tesla (TSLA +0.8% ) following the tweets last week of Elon Musk, sources tell The Wall Street Journal.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund isn't expected to take a significantly larger position due to some financial constraints it's already facing in meeting current obligations, although that could change.

The financial pressures on PIF could ease and the fund's war chest be reloaded if a deal to sell a $50B to $70B stake in a petrochemicals company to Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) goes through.

In his blog post earlier today, Musk said he has continued to communicate with the Managing Director of the Saudi fund.

The amount of Saudi involvement is seen by some analysts as a make-or-break factor with the Tesla go-private plan.

