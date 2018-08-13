Needham goes opposite ways with Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet

Needham lifts its view on Medtronic (MDT +0.4% ) to Strong Buy from Buy and raises its price target to $119 (31% upside) from $103 citing a strong product cycle, valuation and potential to beat consensus F2019 consensus. The company is currently exchanging hands at ~20% discount to its large cap med tech peers.

It softens its outlook on Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH), downgrading it to Buy from Strong Buy with a $150 (22% upside) price target citing reduced growth potential in orthopedics and the need to refine its portfolio management, expected to take time. Other contributing factors include valuation and looming reinvestment that could depress margins.