Ether plunge leads cryptos lower

"Investors are increasingly disillusioned with tokens and ICOs, most of which have been launched on top of Ethereum (ETH-USD), and we’re seeing this play out in the market with continued downward price pressure," says Blockchain Capital's Spencer Bogart.

Ether is lower by 10.2% today to $286. It topped $1K back in February.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) down 1.5% to 6,228; Ripple (XRP-USD) -4.8% to $0.28, Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD) -6.3% to $535, Litecoin (LTC-USD) -5.3% to $56.23.

