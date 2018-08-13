Cowen names Nvidia a "top pick" on gaming chips

Cowen names Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) a “top pick” because of its upcoming Turing gaming chips.

Analyst Matthew Ramsay: “We see a favorable setup as we expect well-documented choppiness in the gaming channel to be offset by continued robust datacenter demand and backlog. We see little risk to near-term numbers from crypto.”

Rating reiterated at Outperform with a $325 price target, a 28% upside to Friday’s close.

Ramsay raises his adjusted EPS estimate for Nvidia’s Q2 from $1.82 to $1.85 (consensus: $1.82).

Nvidia reports earnings on Thursday.