Nielsen launches Auto Cloud offering with J.D. Power

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) is up 10.9% today in a regular session running at five times normal share volume after Elliott Management confirmed an activist stake in the company, with an eye to pressing for a sale.

The company today also launched its Nielsen Auto Cloud offering, a team-up with J.D. Power to get audience data to automotive advertisers, agencies and media owners.

The new product lets marketers target audiences based on criteria including car features/styles, buying stage and brand affinities as well as media engagement, geo-location and device type.

The offering covers TV and digital and has built-in campaign measurement and optimization.