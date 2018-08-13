Workhorse updates on share offering

Workhorse Group (WKHS +4.4% ) announces that it closed on its previously announced 9M share offering at a price of $1.15 per share.

The company has also granted the underwriter a 45-day over-allotment option to purchase up to 1.35M additional shares at the public offering price.

National Securities Corporation acted as sole book running manager for the offering.

Workhorse says it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily for inventory, working capital and general corporate purposes. Gross proceeds from the offering were ~$10.35M.

Source: Press Release