Global DRAM revenue grew 11% in Q2

Global DRAM revenue grew 11.3% Q/Q to a record high in Q2, according to TrendForce DRAMeXchange data.

Contract prices of most DRAM products advanced by about 3% Q/Q on average. Contract prices of graphics DRAM products surged 15% Q/Q on cryptocurrency-related demand.

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) took first place with its total DRAM revenue up 8.2% Q/Q to $11.21B, a new high.

SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF, OTC:HXSCL) revenue grew 19.5% Q/Q to $7.69B.