Global DRAM revenue grew 11% in Q2

Global DRAM revenue grew 11.3% Q/Q to a record high in Q2, according to TrendForce DRAMeXchange data.
Contract prices of most DRAM products advanced by about 3% Q/Q on average. Contract prices of graphics DRAM products surged 15% Q/Q on cryptocurrency-related demand.
Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) took first place with its total DRAM revenue up 8.2% Q/Q to $11.21B, a new high.
SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF, OTC:HXSCL) revenue grew 19.5% Q/Q to $7.69B.
Micron (MU +0.3%) stayed in third place with a 6% growth to $5.54B. The company was the price leader, but its Micron Memory Taiwan subsidiary experienced a production disruption in March that caused flat Q2 bit shipments.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox