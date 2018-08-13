Municipal bond and private mortgage insurers `particularly inexpensive': BTIG

Q2 earnings key takeaways for financials are that many growth-oriented stocks are fairly valued or overvalued, while value-oriented stocks appear attractive, says BTIG analyst Mark Palmer.

Municipal bond insurers and private mortgage insurers are "looking particularly inexpensive relative to their inherent values and near-term prospects," Palmer wrote.

Municipal bond insurers: Q2 earnings season was a "highly consequential period for municipal bond insurers Ambac Financial Group (AMBC), Assured Guaranty (AGO +0.7% ), and MBIA (MBI +0.6% ).

More significant, though, are settlements and court rulings that occurred after the end of the quarter, most notably the Cofina pact reached on Aug. 8, 2018.

"If the COFINA settlement were to be consummated and a new PREPA deal is forged, the impact on the bond insurers in terms of improving their risk profiles would be dramatic," Palmer says.

For private mortgage insurers, each of the five companies that BTIG follows--Essent Group (ESNT), MGIC Investment (MTG -0.8% ), Radian Group (RDN -0.6% ), NMI Holdings (NMIH -0.5% ), and Genworth Financial (GNW +2.1% )--beat consensus estimates and their conference calls were upbeat.

Industry pricing has stabilized, fears of Freddie and Fannie encroachment on mortgage insurance "appears overblown," and the possibility of a government pullback from mortgage insurance seems more likely. As a result, Palmer believes private mortgage insurers' "share price rebound is likely to have legs."

