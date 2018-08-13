Sunrun upgraded at BofA Merrill as post-earnings selloff overdone

Sunrun (RUN -0.8% ) drifts lower despite receiving an upgrade to Neutral from Underperform with a $16 price target at BofA Merrill Lynch, which says the stock's selloff after mixed Q2 results and disappointing Q3 guidance was an overreaction.

RUN's deployment guidance of 213 MW for H2 2018 implies a 21% Y/Y growth rate, while a 15% growth rate is the minimum required for the stock to see any upside, according to BAML analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith.

RUN still faces "sizable execution risk" in achieving its Q3 guidance and "slight" cost reduction guidance for 2019, the analyst says.