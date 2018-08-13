Bank of China to raise fintech spending, pursue blockchain projects: WSJ

The Bank of China (OTCPK:BACHY), which is separate from China's central bank, will boost investing in a range of financial technology tools to more than 1% of its annual operating budget, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing a report in The Paper, a China-based publication.

Liu Quiwan, the bank's chief information officer, said the bank is running a dozen pilot projects using blockchain, the distributed-ledger technology best known as the record-keeping systems that supports cryptocurrencies.

The bank is expecting to complete a roll-out of cloud computing, big data, and artificial intelligence platforms by the end of the year, the report said.

