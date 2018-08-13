Eaton upgraded, AGCO downgraded at J.P. Morgan in machinery stocks review

J.P. Morgan's Ann Duignan says most metrics provide a positive fundamental backdrop for machinery stocks, even though the ISM manufacturing survey declined in July.

Eaton (ETN -0.5% ) is upgraded to Overweight from Neutral with a $92 price target by Duignan, citing the company's electrical business which is "leveraged to later cycle end markets that are accelerating (power, manufacturing, etc.)" as well as "compelling" valuation.

But Duignan downgrades AGCO Corp. (AGCO -1% ) to Underweight from Neutral with a $55 price target, citing "the deteriorating fundamentals in European agriculture, especially in the German wheat market."