Vipshop -8.9% as growth falls short of targets

Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) is 8.9% lower after hours following Q2 earnings where revenues increase 18% but fell short of analyst expectations in renminbi terms.

Total net revenue was 20.7B yuan (about $3.1B), short of consensus for 21.2B yuan. Gross profit increased by 4.8% to 4B yuan (about $611.1M).

Net income attributable to shareholders came to about 0.84 yuan/ADS, short of consensus for 0.93 yuan.

Active customers rose by 6% Y/Y to 29.8M; total orders were up by 31% to 111.3M.

Meanwhile average revenue per customer rose by about 12% over the prior year.

At quarter's end, cash, equivalents and restricted cash was 6.4B yuan (about $971.2M), and short-term investments were 2.1B yuan (about $312.7M). Cash used in operations was 502.2M yuan (about $75.9M) and free cash flow was -902.8M yuan (about -$136.4M).

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET.

