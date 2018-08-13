More on Medallion Financial Q2: Continues shift away from medallion lending

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Q2 net interest margin 8.57% compared with 6.64% in the year-ago period on a combined basis with Medallion Bank.

Q2 is the first quarter in which Medallion is reporting as a commercial finance company consolidating Medallion Bank's operations and other subsidiaries; previous periods it reported as a business development company with wholly owned subsidiaries treated as unconsolidated portfolio investment companies.

Q2 net consumer lending portfolio increased 10% from Q1 to $790.7M.

Net medallion lending portfolio as of June 30, 2018 was $258.1M vs. $452.7M a year earlier.

Provision for medallion loan losses was $24.8M vs $62.7M in Q1.

“We continue to move away from our medallion lending and focus on our more profitable lines of business in consumer and mezzanine lending," says CFO Larry Hall.

Q2 net loss of $14.6M, or 60 cents per share, includes a charge of $6.7M to establish a general reserve on medallion loans less than 90 days past due.

