EQT sticks to current startup schedule for Mountain Valley Pipeline

EQT Corp. (EQT, EQM) will be allowed to stabilize various sites along the 300-mile Mountain Valley Pipeline while full construction of the project is shut down, says the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

EQT maintains its in-service target date of Q1 2019 - revised late last month - and believes the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management will be able to satisfy requirements of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concerning the agencies' decisions related to running the pipeline through the Jefferson National Forest.

The project continues to face pushback from opponents, over the project itself and the operator's temporary stabilization plan, saying some elements of the stabilization plan amount to construction work that should be prohibited under the court's stoppage order.