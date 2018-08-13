Symantec receives Nasdaq deficiency notice for delayed 10-Q

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) received a standard notice from Nasdaq that the company isn’t in compliance with the listing rule that requires timely filing of periodic financial reports with the SEC.

Symantec hasn’t filed its 10-Q for the quarter ending June 29 due to an internal Audit Committee investigation.

Symantec previously received a non-compliance notice from Nasdaq for failing to file its 10-K for the FY ending March 30. That notice arrived in late May and Symantec was allowed to submit a plan to regain compliance. Nasdaq gave the company until November 26 to comply.

Symantec shares are up 0.6% aftermarket to $18.92.

