Switch -17.7% on Q2 miss, trimmed guidance

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) is off 17.7% in late trading after posting record Q2 earnings that nonetheless lagged analyst expectations as the company's sales pipeline swelled with longer timelines, and the company trimmed 2018 guidance.

Revenue rose by double digits to a record $102.16M, but short of expectations for $102.8M. Operating income fell 33%, largely due ot the impact of $8.2M in equity-based compensation expense.

Net income fell to $9.5M from $15M; EBITDA of $50.3M was up from $46.8M, but trailed consensus for $52.8M.

For the full year -- and taking into account deals closing later than anticipated -- it's guiding to total revenue of $405M-$408M (down from $423M-$440M and light of consensus for $428.3M); EBITDA of $197M-$200M (down from $216M-$224M and below consensus for $216.1M); and capex of $260M-$310M, unchanged.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release