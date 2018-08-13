CorePoint Lodging sees year comparable revPAR growth 3.00%-4.25%

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) sees 2018 comparable revPAR growth 3.00%-4.25% and pro forma adjusted EBITDAre $177M-$187M.

Reporting its first quarter after its spinoff from LaQuinta Holdings (NYSE:LQ), CorePoint Q2 pro forma adjusted FFO per share was 71 cents vs. 89 cents in the year-ago period.

Q2 comparable revPAR rose 5.6% to $63.29 from a year ago.

Pro forma hotel adjusted EBITDAre margin 26.9% vs 31.6% Y/Y.

Comparable occupancy 69.8% vs. 69.2% Y/Y.

Hurricanes Harvey and Irma impact: As of June 30, 2018, about 1,000 rooms remain out of service, including approximately 540 rooms at five properties in Florida that remain closed. The Company currently expects four of the five closed hotels to be re-opened by the end of 2018.

Estimates the effect of the hurricanes reduced Q2 results by $3M in adjusted EBITDAre; Q2 pro forma adjusted EBITDAre $58M vs. $68M a year ago.

