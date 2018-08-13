Impinj receives notice of deficiency from Nasdaq for delayed 10-Q

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) announces receiving a notice of deficiency from Nasdaq related to its delayed 10-Q filing for the quarter ended June 30.

The notice came on August 10 and Impinj filed a notification of late filing earlier the same day.

Impinj has 60 calendar days from the date of the letter to submit its plan to regain compliance. Nasdaq can then grant an 180 day exception to regain compliance, which would put the due date at February 5.

Impinj shares are flat aftermarket at $19.50.