ArQule's ARQ 531 shows encouraging action in preclinical studies; shares up 2% after hours

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) is up 2% after hours on light volume in response to its announcement of positive data from preclinical studies of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor ARQ 531. The results were just published in Cancer Discovery.

The company says it demonstrated inhibition of both wild type and mutant BTK in blood cancer models which may expand the patient population beyond those with a C481S mutation.

ARQ 531 showed similar inhibition of wild type BTK to AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib), but exhibited greater inhibition for mutant BTK.

No guidance is provided as to when ARQ 531 will enter the clinic.