S&P slumps to fourth straight loss as Turkey troubles weigh on sentiment

The S&P 500 finished with its fourth straight decline, its longest losing streak in five months, amid worries that the Turkish currency crisis could ripple though financial markets, particularly emerging market economies, and hurt European banks exposed to the weakening lira.

Turkey's central bank tried to shore up the country's finances but its measures were seen as insufficient, and the lira fell another 8.7% vs. the dollar to a new all-time low after plunging nearly 16% on Friday, extending the lira's five-month decline to ~80%.

Financials, energy and materials were Wall Street's the worst performers, losing 1%-1.2%, while health care (flat) and utilities (+0.1%) were the only groups to finish out of the red.

The top-weighted tech sector got off to a solid start but weakened as the day wore on, settling 0.2% lower, although it was enough to help keep the broader market's losses in check; within the group, Apple scored yet another gain (+0.7%).

U.S. Treasury prices fell, sending the benchmark 10-year yield ups 2 bps to 2.88%, and U.S. WTI crude futures tumbled as much as 2.8% before closing just 0.5% lower at $67.28/bbl.

Also, the VIX spiked 13.4% to 14.92, hitting its highest level in more than five weeks.