AXA Equitable Holdings initiates dividend, authorizes stock buyback

AXA Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) board initiates quarterly stock dividend and authorizes $500M stock buyback program.

Brian Winikoff, current head of life, retirement, and wealth management organization, will leave the company at the end of the year.

Nick Lane, currently CEO of AXA Japan, will become president of AXA Equitable Life, leading the individual retirement, group retirement, and protection solution segments, as well as distribution. He'll join the AXA Equitable Holdings management committee in Q1 2019.

Q2 operating earnings rose to $506M, or 90 cents per share, from $399M or 71 cents, a year ago.

Total assets under management $656B vs $631B a year ago.

Book value per share $23.84 vs $24.04 at Dec. 31, 2017; excluding AOCI, book value per share was $26.17 at June 30, 2018 and $24.23 at Dec. 31, 2017.

Operating earnings by segment Y/Y: