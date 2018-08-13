Otelco boosts profits amid cost savings in Q2

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) grew net income despite a fall in revenues in its Q2 earnings.

Revenues dropped 3% to $16.89M, but income from operations ticked up to $5.17M.

With lower tax and interest expense, net income rose to $2.9M from a previous $1.5M.

EBITDA was $7.1M, up $0.1M Y/Y.

Access line equivalents dropped 0.7% Q/Q, to 93,435. Business/Enterprise access line equivalents were flat at 49,941, while residential saw a decline of 1.6% to 43,494.

"While the price of our stock has more than tripled in the last two years, our peers in the industry continue to trade at somewhat higher multiples than Otelco," says CEO Rob Souza. "Generating an improvement in revenue performance while maintaining our focus on cost management should continue to serve our employees, customers and stockholders well into the future.”

Conference call to come tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. ET.

