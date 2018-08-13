Ventas reports 78.5% of 4.750% senior notes due '21 tendered

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) expects to accept for payment all $549.4M of 4.750% senior notes due 2021 tendered under its previously announced offer.

The amount excludes $1.2M of notes that remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures.

Ventas will pay all holders of tendered notes $1,045.57 per $1,000 principal amount.

The tender offer will be funded with proceeds from Ventas Realty's previously announced sale of $750M of 4.400% senior notes due 2029, and with cash on hand and/or borrowings under its unsecured revolving credit facility.

Source: Press Release

