Williams wins FERC approval for Transco expansion project

Williams Cos. (WMB, WPZ) says it received approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to move ahead with an expansion of its Transco natural gas pipeline.

Williams says the Rivervale South to Market expansion project will consist of uprating more than 10 miles of existing Transco pipeline, adding a pipeline loop and upgrading and modifying existing facilities, all in New Jersey.

The company says the project will create 190K dkt/day of firm transportation capacity to serve the daily needs of ~1M homes in the northeastern U.S. in time for the 2019-20 winter heating season.