YY +1.5% as Q2 profits, revenues jump

YY is up 1.5% in after-hours Nasdaq trading after beating on top and bottom lines in its Q2 earnings, despite guiding to the low side for Q3 revenues.

Revenues grew 45% to 3.77B yuan (about $570.2M) and non-GAAP profit rose 52% to 873.2M yuan (about $132M).

Mobile live streaming monthly active users rose 21% to 80.2M; paying users also rose 21%, to 6.9M.

Revenue breakout: Live streaming revenues, 3.56B yuan ($538M, up 50% in renminbi terms); other, 213.6M yuan ($32.3M, down 9.4%).

Cash and equivalents came to 3.56B yuan (about $538.4M), and short-term deposits were 9.5B yuan (about $1.44B); net cash from operations for the quarter was 738.3M yuan (about $111.6M).

For Q3, it's guiding to net revenues of 3.89B-4.02B yuan (Y/Y growth of 25.8%-30%, and about $564.5M-$583.3M, light of expectations for $589.3M).

Conference call to come at 9 p.m. ET.

