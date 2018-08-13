California Water bumps up bid to buy SJW to $70/share

California Water Service (NYSE:CWT) says it increased its proposal to buy SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to $70/share in cash from its earlier offer of $68.25.

CWT says it also is offering more flexibility on the deal structure and in board and management composition.

SJW says it has not determined whether CWT's revised proposal constitutes a superior proposal under the terms of its merger agreement with Connecticut Water (NASDAQ:CTWS).

Also, Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) says it remains committed to its previous offer to acquire CTWS for $64/share.