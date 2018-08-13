Huya -2.7% after Q2 beat, light revenue guidance

Game streaming firm Huya Broadcasting (NYSE:HUYA) is off 2.7% after hours following Q2 earnings where it topped expectations but guided to the light side for Q3 revenues.

Revenues more than doubled to 1.04B yuan (about $156.9M) and the company swung to a net gain of 105.4M (about $15.9M) from a year-ago loss of 9.3M yuan. (Revenues had more than doubled and the company had swung to a gain in the company's first public report last quarter.)

Average mobile monthly active users hit 42.7M, up 24.7%. Average overall MAUs hit 91.5M, up 10.8%.

Paying users, meanwhile, rose 40.7% to 3.4M.

Revenue breakout: Live streaming, 991.8M yuan (about $149.9M, and up 124% Y/Y in renminbi terms); advertising and others, 46.5M yuan (about $7M, and up 138%).

Liquidity rose to 5.51B yuan from December's 1.036B yuan due to the May IPO as well as Series B financing from March. Net cash from operations was 105.6M yuan (about $16M), up from a year-ago 79.8M yuan.

For Q3, it's guiding to revenues of 1.19B-1.22B yuan (about $172.7M-$177M, Y/Y growth in renminbi terms of 103.4%-109.1%, on the light side of consensus for 1.22B yuan).

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

