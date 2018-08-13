Truett-Hurst +47% as it sells wholesale wine business

Wine sales/marketing firm Truett-Hurst (NASDAQ:THST) is up 47% after hours following word that it's sold its wholesale wine business, to Precept Brands for about $18M in cash.

The business consists of Truett-Hurst's bottled inventory, brands, supplies and bulk wine inventory along with related intellectual property.

Truett-Hurst will keep its direct-to-consumer business, along with Dry Creek Valley Estate in Healdsburg, Calif.

The company should net about $15.9M from the transaction and will continue providing some services to Precept through the current harvest.

It also says Paul Dolan will serve as interim CEO, as current CEO Phillip Hurst will become chief innovation officer at Precept as of Nov. 1.