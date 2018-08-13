In exec changes, Advance Auto Parts names Shepherd CFO

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) has named Jeffrey Shepherd its executive VP and permanent chief financial officer as one of a few additions to its executive leadership team.

The company also named Reuben Slone to lead supply chain and procurement responsibilities for the company.

And it appointed Dunkin Brands Chairman Nigel Travis to the board.

Shepherd had taken the CFO role on an interim basis in April, along with serving as controller and chief accounting officer. He had joined in early 2017 from General Motors.

Slone will join the company Oct. 3 from Walgreens, and take responsibilities held by Leslie Starr Keating, who's retiring at the end of the year.