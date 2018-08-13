Facing potential $17B in liabilities, PG&E CEO blames climate change for fires

PG&E Corp. (NYSE:PCG) CEO Geisha Williams is blaming climate change for the rash of fast-spreading California fires this year and last, saying the fires are evidence of how global warming has produced unusually hot, dry conditions that spawn more frequent and intense fires.

But as Bloomberg reports, PG&E has a compelling reason to link the fires to the environment: State investigators have tied the utility's equipment, such as trees hitting power lines, to some of last October's fires that in total destroyed nearly 9K structures and killed 44 people.

PG&E faces damage liabilities totaling as much as $17B and possible financial ruin unless the CEO can convince California lawmakers that the company’s problem is, in fact, a climate change problem, writes Bloomberg's Mark Chediak.

Fellow California utilities, Edison International (NYSE:EIX) and Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) also have invoked the "don't blame us, blame climate change" defense, which increasingly may serve as a blueprint for utilities elsewhere.

“No one is suggesting the utilities should get a free pass if they were negligent,”but the current legal policy of unlimited, strict-liability has the potential to financially cripple companies, Williams says.